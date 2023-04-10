National Library Week: Augusta County Library aims to boost ‘access to resources’

National Library Week is April 23 to 29, 2023. The week was first sponsored in 1958 as a national observance by the American Library Association and libraries across the country in April.

Augusta County Library encourages the community to participate in recognizing the importance of libraries, which provide availability to a wealth of stories, from picture books and large print to audiobooks and ebooks. Libraries are also welcoming spaces that bring communities together with entertainment, education and connection through book clubs, storytime, movie nights, crafting programs and informative presentations.

“Libraries are about people and access to resources,” Library Director Dr. Jennifer Brown said. “Augusta County Library staff take a community-focused, user-centered approach to provide every unique individual who comes through our doors with the right resource and support at the right time. We are thrilled to be part of and to champion the diverse needs of the Augusta County community.”

A wide array of programs and resources, including nontraditional materials such as mobile hotspots, memory kits, book club kits, Frontier Culture Museum passes, nature backpacks, STEM kits, cake pans and seed libraries are available at Augusta County Library.

By providing internet and technology access, literacy skills and support for job seekers, small businesses and entrepreneurs, libraries also contribute to local economic vitality.

Augusta County Library supports the community diverse population with services such as Book-A-Librarian sessions, online learning resources, semi-private study areas, laptop checkouts for onsite use and meeting room reservations.

Augusta County Library is at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville, with six additional locations in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, Stuarts Draft and Weyers Cave.