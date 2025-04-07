Home Fifth annual Party in the Park to celebrate Staunton student musicians on May 4
Fifth annual Party in the Park to celebrate Staunton student musicians on May 4

Rebecca Barnabi
Courtesy of Staunton Schools.

The Staunton City Schools music community invites the public to the 5th Annual Party in the Park on Sunday, May 4, from 3-7 p.m. at the Gypsy Hill Park Bandstand.

The free concert celebrates Staunton‘s student musicians and spotlights the division’s music program. The event will feature performances by the bands and choirs from Staunton High School, Shelburne Middle School, and Bessie Weller, McSwain and Ware elementary schools.

In addition to live music, attendees can enjoy food from local vendors, including Smiley’s Ice Cream, Kona Ice, Valley Pike BBQ, Sweet Baby Cheeses, Perk Place Coffee and Noila’s Lemonade.

The event is free and open to the public. In the case of rain, the concert will be held at Staunton High School.

New this year, the Staunton Band Boosters is offering an opportunity to support local music education through sponsorships and ads in the Party in the Park event program:

Student Shout-Outs: Families can purchase personalized messages for their child to celebrate their hard work. Send a note of encouragement, a funny joke or a cute photo to celebrate their hard work.

Business Sponsorships: Local businesses can showcase their support for music education and gain visibility by purchasing a half-page or full-page ad in the event program.

Proceeds will help cover the cost of printed programs and provide additional support for Staunton Storm Bands, Shelburne Middle School Band and Staunton Choirs.

For more information, contact Jon Wilson at [email protected]. The deadline for sponsorships is April 16.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

