Usyk vs Dubois II takes place Saturday, July 19, and it's one of the most anticipated heavyweight fights of the year.

Best Usyk vs Dubois Betting Bonuses

BetOnline – $250 in free bets for the heavyweight title fight BetNow – $1,000 boxing bonus Bovada – $750 crypto bonus with extensive boxing props Bet105 – Bet $20, receive a free $25 wager on Usyk vs Dubois BetUS – 125% bonus on first 3 deposits up to $2,000

These sportsbooks are open to all U.S. bettors—no state ID, no apps, and no betting restrictions.

How to Bet on Usyk vs Dubois

Submit your name, email, and basic details
Deposit at least $50 using crypto or card to activate your bonus
Go to "Boxing" and place your bets on Usky vs. Dubois

📌 What to Know About Usyk vs Dubois

🗓 Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025 📍 Venue: Wembley Stadium — London, UK

Wembley Stadium — London, UK 🕒 Ring Walks: ~5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

~5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT 🕛 Undercard: Begins at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT on DAZN PPV

Begins at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT on DAZN PPV 🏆 Titles: WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF, and The Ring heavyweight belts

Best Betting Sites for Usyk vs Dubois

1. BetOnline – Best Overall Sportsbook for Usyk vs Dubois II

BetOnline continues to set the standard for online fight betting in the U.S. It’s always one of the first books to post moneylines and totals for big-name matchups like Usyk vs Dubois II. But where it really shines is in its prop market depth. Combo bets like “Usyk by KO in Round 9” or “Dubois to be knocked down” are available days in advance. BetOnline also runs a clean interface with no-frills menus that work perfectly on mobile and desktop.

Crypto users will appreciate the fast and fee-free withdrawals, while fiat users still get fair processing speeds. Whether you’re looking for round combos or betting on the moneyline, BetOnline has everything you need to bet on this heavyweight showdown.

🟢 $250 bonus for Usyk vs. Dubois

🟢 Full menu of method, round, and knockdown props

🟢 Crypto and fiat options with reliable payouts

2. Bovada – Best for Boxing Props

If you’re the type of bettor who likes to drill down into every possible outcome—round-by-round KO bets, minute-of-finish props, whether both fighters will be knocked down—then Bovada is your best option. Their prop offerings are unmatched for most combat sports, and boxing is no exception.

Bovada’s interface is polished and user-friendly. Navigation is intuitive even for first-timers, while still giving veteran bettors the depth they expect. The book supports crypto and fiat deposits and offers one of the better Bitcoin bonuses in the industry.

🟢 $750 Bitcoin deposit bonus

🟢 Extensive boxing props

🟢 Fast crypto withdrawals

3. BetNow – Competitive Odds for Usyk vs. Dubois II

BetNow is renowned for offering competitive boxing odds, with margins among the lowest in the industry.

Another big plus with BetNow is its banking setup; there are no fees on deposits or withdrawals, and the platform supports crypto as well as debit/credit cards. It’s one of the easiest sportsbooks to fund, bet, and cash out from, which is ideal for casual users who just want to get a pick in for the title fight.

🟢 200% welcome bonus up to $1,000

🟢 No fees on deposits or withdrawals

🟢 Simple platform with easy-to-read markets

4. Bet105 – Best Boxing Bonus For Low Stakes

Bet105 is a great choice if you’re working with a smaller bankroll but still want to bet on Usyk vs Dubois II. You can deposit just $20 and still claim a $25 free bet for the fight. On top of that, Bet105 is running a 15% parlay boost specifically for tickets that include boxing matchups, which adds serious upside if you’re building a multi-leg ticket.

The site is fast, responsive, and doesn’t require uploads or geolocation—just sign up, deposit, and bet. Markets include standard moneylines, round betting, and KO/decision props. It’s one of the easiest sportsbooks for new users to start with.

🟢 Deposit $20, get $25 free bet

🟢 15% parlay boost on all boxing bets

🟢 Accessible without ID uploads or location checks

5. BetUS – Biggest Offer for Fight Night

BetUS is perfect if you’re planning to deposit more and spread your bets across several fights. The sportsbook offers a 125% bonus on your first three deposits, up to $2,000. That’s plenty of ammo for moneylines, method bets, and round outcomes across the full Usyk vs Dubois card.

What sets BetUS apart is that it includes editorial content inside the platform—fight breakdowns, betting trends, and staff picks, so you’re not flying blind if you haven’t followed boxing closely. It also supports fiat and crypto with fast withdrawals.

🟢 125% up to $2,000 on first three deposits

🟢 Built-in boxing betting previews and staff picks

🟢 No-fee transactions

Is It Legal to Bet on Usyk vs Dubois?

Yes — it’s legal to place bets on Usyk vs Dubois II using internationally licensed sportsbooks. These sites are based offshore, operate under global gaming licenses, and accept U.S. players without restriction. Because they’re not tied to state regulations, you don’t need to verify your location, upload ID, or meet any state-specific requirements.

✅ Offshore sportsbooks are legal to use in the U.S.

✅ No geolocation tools, ID uploads, or betting bans

✅ Full access to moneylines, props, and round bets for the full card

Who Can Bet on Usyk vs Dubois?

To place a bet on Usyk vs Dubois II, you need to be at least 18 years old. You don’t need to upload an ID or install location verification software. Just register, fund your account, and start betting on the fight.

🔓 Must be 18 or older

🔓 No ID upload or KYC needed

🔓 Works on any phone, tablet, or browser

Usyk vs Dubois II Betting Odds

📊 Fight Winner (Moneyline)

Fighter Odds Oleksandr Usyk -380 Daniel Dubois +320

📏 Over/Under Rounds

Total Rounds Over Under 10.5 -110 -110

📍 Will the Fight Go the Distance?

Outcome Odds Yes +140 No -180

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Subject to fluctuation

Usyk vs Dubois II Picks & Predictions