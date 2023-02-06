3Rs fundraiser puts books in hands of Waynesboro students for summer reading

For children, reading six books or more during summer vacation help students avoid the phenomenon known as the “summer slide.”

To help encourage the love of reading for kids, Raising Resources for Readers, also known as 3Rs, takes Waynesboro students on field trips to choose books they want to read. At the end of the school year, the students are given the books they chose to enjoy over the summer.

The organization is having its annual charity fundraiser on Feb. 26 from 4-7 p.m. at Basic City Beer in Waynesboro.

All of the funds raised at the event will help Waynesboro students retain reading skills over summer vacation.

According to Scholastic, summer reading is critical and elevates the importance of lifelong learning.

According to the Scholastic Teacher & Principal School Report, 96 percent of educators agree that providing year-round access to books at home is important to enhancing student achievement.

According to the Scholastic Kids & Family Reading Report™: 7th Edition, 94 percent of parents agree that reading books over the summer will help their child during the school year.

“Our first year, we raised $6,700 from friends to serve grades 1-3 at William Perry Elementary School,” said founder Mike Myers. “COVID hit hard but people and the community are so generous. Teachers helped, and we adjusted to continue providing books.”

According to the City of Waynesboro, the percentage of people in the River City is below the poverty level at 19.9 percent. The state average is 10.7 percent. The national poverty rate is 11.6 percent. Getting books into the hands of all children, but especially at-risk children, is critical to 3Rs mission.

In 2022, the organization held a golf tournament to raise funds. To date, 3Rs has raised more than $140,000 and purchased more than 45,000 books. In Waynesboro, more than 5,400 students have received books through the program.

The feedback they’ve received includes:

School administrators note improved test scores and assessments

Teachers and reading specialists say there is a reduced need for reading assistance

Parents said students had an increased love and excitement for reading, increased self esteem

Students demonstrate continued excitement and appreciation

The goal in 2023 is to raise $25,000 to serve all students at Waynesboro elementary schools and 6th graders at Kate Collins Middle School.

If you are unable to attend the fundraiser, donations are accepted online or by mail to Mike Myers, 8368 Brooksville Road, Greenwood, VA 22943. Checks should be payable to WPES-PTO and have “3Rs” designated in the memo area.