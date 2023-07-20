Countries
$35K grant to help homeowners, renters reduce household energy burden
$35K grant to help homeowners, renters reduce household energy burden

Crystal Graham
planting a tree
(© Laurentiu – stock.adobe.com)

Climate Action of the Valley received a $35,000 grant from Clean Virginia and intends to partner with local organizations working with populations who struggle with high energy bills.

The nonprofit said the funds will enable selected organizations to promote weatherization and energy efficiency programs and provide support to community members with the application process.

This grant will allow CAAV to continue an innovative partnership with Community Housing Partners, Shenandoah Valley Faith & Climate, 50×25 Harrisonburg and Harrisonburg Unitarian Universalist.

The partnership began with initial seed money from HUU which had funds left over after installing solar panels in 2022 and wanted to put that money towards energy efficiency in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

CHP Energy Solutions connects qualified homeowners and renters to programs funded by federal and state governments, as well as from area utilities like Harrisonburg Electric Commission, to reduce household energy burdens and lower residential greenhouse gas emissions.

In January of 2023, CAAV, CHP and other partners assembled local community leaders in two roundtables to better understand the barriers preventing local low- and middle-income households from applying for these free services.

HUU then provided Comité Salvadoreño Paisanos Unidos, a pro-immigrant nonprofit in Harrisonburg that empowers local families and runs the annual Hispanic Festival, with a grant of $3,500 to build organizational capacity to promote these weatherization opportunities within the local immigrant community.

Clean Virginia is an independent advocacy organization promoting clean energy and community control over energy policy.

For more information about CAAV, visit https://climateactionallianceofthevalley.org/

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

