Baseball, Sports

#14 Virginia walks off Wichita State on Henry Ford two-run double, winning 5-4

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball
(© Todd Taulman – stock.adobe.com)

Freshman Henry Ford doubled high off the wall in right-center, plating two runs for #14 Virginia in a 5-4 walk-off win over Wichita State on Friday in Jacksonville.

Ford, a Charlottesville native who hit .316 with seven homers with the Charlottesville Tom Sox in the Valley League last summer, was 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles on the day.

Virginia (5-0) trailed pretty much from the get-go, before rallying to tie the score at 3-3 in the eighth, on a ground ball off the bat of Griff O’Ferrall that was misplayed by Shockers shortstop Camden Johnson, whose throwing error on the grounder allowed Henry Godbout to score.

Wichita State (2-2) regained the lead in the top of the 10th on a solo homer from leftfielder Derek Williams.

In the bottom half of the 10th, Indiana transfer Bobby Whalen led off by reaching on a 10-pitch walk. Andrew Stephan singled, advancing Whalen to third.

Ethan Anderson was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Ford, whose double on a 2-0 pitch from Wichita State reliever Hunter Holmes scored Whalen and then Stephan for the walk-off.

The comeback made a winner of UVA reliever Aidan Teel (1-0, 2.45 ERA), who gave up a run, the Williams solo shot in the top of the 10th, in two innings of relief, striking out five and walking two.

Evan Blanco (0-0, 3.68 ERA) went four and third innings in the start for Virginia, giving up three runs on four hits, striking out five.

Ford, with his three-hit day, is now slashing .550/.625/1.000 on the season, going 11-for-20 at the plate with two homers and eight RBIs.

Whalen was 3-for-4 on the day, and is now slashing .643/.706/.857, going 9-for-14 with seven RBIs.

Highlights

Link to highlights on YouTube.

