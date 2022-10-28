Menu
nc state storms back from 18 point deficit stuns virginia tech 22 21
Sports

NC State storms back from 18-point deficit, stuns Virginia Tech, 22-21

Roger Gonzalez
Last updated:
virginia tech brent pry
Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry. Photo courtesy Virginia Tech Athletics.

The Virginia Tech football team fell to 2-6 on Thursday night, blowing a 21-3 second-half lead to lose 22-21 to NC State.

It was far from a convincing display by the Hokies, mustering next to nothing while failing to score in the first half. But an early jolt of energy from the offense in the second half had Tech on the way to victory, yet a resilient NC State (6-2) managed to storm back despite not having injured star quarterback Devin Leary.

Tech finished the game 1-for-11 on third down and had 13 penalties for 69 yards. Despite scoring 21 points in the third quarter, the Hokies failed to score in the other three quarters.

Tech had 293 yards on the day and allowed 356 yards, including 296 yards on the ground.

Neither team turned the ball over on the day.

In that third quarter, Grant Wells ran for touchdowns of four yards and 20, also hitting Kaleb Smith on a stunning 85-yard touchdown pass. Tech has now lost five games in a row for the first time since the 1950s.

Wells finished just 11-for-22 for 243 yards with one touchdown in the air, while Tech’s leading rusher was Malachi Thomas with 21 yards on nine carries.

Caleb Smith did have 141 yards on three catches.

MJ Morris, a touted freshman quarterback for NC State, went 20-for-29 for 265 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions on the day as the No. 24-ranked Wolfpack extended their home winning streak to 16 games.

Wide receiver Thayer Thomas had 10 catches on the night for 118 yards and two scores.

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

The Houston Astros will welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to Minute Maid Park on Friday for Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. Baseball fans in Oklahoma don't have to drive out of state to place a bet on the 2022...

The Philadelphia Phillies will try to continue their postseason run when they travel to Minute Maid Park on Friday night for Game 1 of the 2022 World Series versus the Houston Astros. While sports betting in Louisiana is legal, baseball...

