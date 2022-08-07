Nats prospect Jackson Rutledge leads shutout effort to regain series lead for FredNats
Jackson Rutledge, Bryan Pena and Cody Greenhill combined for the sixth FredNats shutout of the year Saturday at Grainger Stadium. The shutout effort, plus a two-RBI night from Steven Williams, earned the FredNats a 3-0 win.
Rutledge used 90 pitches in five innings to limit the Down East offense to just four hits. He struck out six while allowing just one walk. He has now gone 13 innings in his last two starts, striking out 13 and allowing just one run.
Williams delivered in the sixth, looping a single to left to score JT Arruda and break a scoreless tie. The run was the only in six innings against Down East starter Josh Stephan, who took the loss to fall to 4-4 on the season.
Arruda, who scored twice and reached four times in the game, boarded in the 8th with a leadoff walk. He stole his second base of the game and scored on Williams’s second RBI base hit. Branden Boissiere, who finished with three hits, then doubled to run the lead to 3-0.
The FredNats are now 57-43 overall and 24-10 in the second half. Fredericksburg leads the Carolina League North Division by 7.5 games.
The series in Kinston closes tomorrow at 5 pm. RHP Andry Lara will get the start for the FredNats.