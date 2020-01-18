Man suffers life-threatening injuries in home invasion in Nelson County

A Nelson County man attempting to force himself into a residence is being treated for life-threatening injuries after shots were fired inside the home.

Virginia State Police are investigating the incident reported Thursday in the 500 block of Hunting Lodge Road in Wingina.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 8:30 p.m. Thursday about a shooting inside the residence. A Nelson County adult male had forced himself into the residence.

A struggle ensued with two individuals inside the residence, and shots were fired.

The Nelson County man was flown to UVA Medical Center where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

A firearm was recovered from inside the residence. There were three adults and five juveniles inside the residence at the time. None of them was injured during the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time, with the assistance of the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. No charges have been placed.

