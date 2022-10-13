Augusta County: Make memories with your loved ones who do not remember

The American Library Association’s Libraries Transforming Communities grant makes it possible now for the Augusta County Library to offer memory kits.

Memory kits include resources to encourage memories, build conversations and to support interactions with individuals who are having memory loss, according to a press release.

“We are excited to be able to offer these memory kits to our patrons experiencing memory loss and their caregivers,” Adult Services Manager Rachael said in a press release. “We understand that it is important to the continued health and well-being of these individuals to be able to participate in meaningful and engaging activities, which we hope these kits will provide.”

Memory kits are available on loan for up to three weeks at the Fishersville Main Library, Churchville Branch Library, Stuarts Draft Library Station and Weyers Cave Library Station. Kits can also be placed on hold and delivered to any Augusta County Library location, the Staunton Public Library or the Waynesboro Public Library for check-out.

“Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) in collaboration with the Association for Rural & Small Libraries (ARSL).”

The Augusta County Library is at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville, VA with six additional branches and stations located in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, Stuarts Draft and Weyers Cave.