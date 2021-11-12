Live Coverage: #25 Virginia hosts Radford looking to get first W of 2021-2022 season
No. 25 Virginia (0-1) hosts Radford (1-0) in nonconference action on Friday. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is slated for 7 p.m.
AFP editor Chris Graham will blog live with commentary and analysis in-game.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Radford game will be streamed online on ACC Network Extra via at WatchESPN.com and ESPN App.
- The game will also be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
UVA Basketball Coverage from AFP
Report Card: How UVA’s new Big Four fared in the opening loss to Navy
Virginia has replaced last year’s Big Three of Sam Hauser, Jay Huff and Trey Murphy III with a Big Four of Reece Beekman, Kihei Clark, Armaan Franklin and Jayden Gardner.
Virginia Basketball inks four to 2022 recruiting class ranked in Top 10 nationally
The Virginia men’s basketball program has signed four student-athletes in the 2022 recruiting class ranked 10th by 247Sports,
Tony Bennett, staff have work cut out for them with makeshift Virginia roster
And you thought the ‘Hoos were limited the year that got cut short by COVID. OK, they were, but that group looks like a juggernaut compared to this year’s group.
Experienced Navy shows new-look Virginia what it takes to play winning basketball
Experience counts. Navy proved that in Tuesday night’s season opener against Virginia in the John Paul Jones Arena, handing the Cavaliers a 66-58 season-opening loss.
#25 Virginia goes ice cold down the stretch in 66-58 upset loss to Navy in opener
It was a tale of two halves for #25 Virginia. Neither was good for the Cavaliers, who were upset, 66-58, by Navy in their season opener on Tuesday.