Report Card: How UVA’s new Big Four fared in the opening loss to Navy

Virginia has replaced last year’s Big Three of Sam Hauser, Jay Huff and Trey Murphy III with a Big Four of Reece Beekman, Kihei Clark, Armaan Franklin and Jayden Gardner.

Three of the Big Four had decent outings, report card-wise, in the opening 66-58 loss to Navy.

One didn’t, and you already know who that was.

Franklin, the transfer from Indiana, was valued by Tony Bennett and the staff because of his 40 percent-plus three-point shooting and familiarity with the Pack Line defense that was used at IU under Archie Miller.

The shooting was off in Tuesday’s loss. Franklin was just 2-of-11 from the floor and 1-of-7 from three. He finished with seven points with his two free throws, for .538 points per possession, per Synergy Sports.

Last year at Indiana for Franklin: .888 points per possession.

On defense, it was actually worse for Franklin. Synergy had him allowing five makes in six shot attempts by guys he was guarding, for 1.625 points per possession.

Last year at IU: .822 points per possession.

Which is to say, he stunk it up on Tuesday, but the numbers both ways are major aberrations.

The other transfer, Gardner, from East Carolina, was much better. Gardner had 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field, 4-of-5 from the line, averaging .9 points per possession, the limitation being his five turnovers.

Last year at ECU: .942 points per possession.

Defensively, Gardner was excellent, allowing three makes on 11 shots, holding his guys to .692 points per possession.

Last year at ECU: .6 points per possession.

Translated: as good as he was Tuesday night, Gardner should be even better down the line.

Next, to the returnees. We’ll start with Reece Beekman, whose counting numbers were eight points, 4-of-8 shooting, six assists, one turnover in 37 minutes.

Offensively, he was worth .727 points per possession, in line with the .752 points per possession he put up last year.

Work to do there.

Defensively, Beekman was the shutdown guy he was last year, allowing one make in seven shot attempts, and forcing three turnovers, for .3 points per possession.

Last year: a team-best .59.

Clark had 12 points, was 3-of-9 from the field, 2-of-7 from three, with two assists and two turnovers in 38 minutes, for .837 points per possession, in line with the .829 he put up last year.

Need him to be better than he was last year, obviously.

Team numbers

Defensively, gave up two makes on four shots, .833 points per possession, up a smidge from the .813 he gave up last year.

Where Navy killed Virginia was on spot-ups, which you know if you were able to take in the game. The Middies were 10-of-13 on spot-ups, generating 29 points, for 1.611 points per possession.

Eighteen points came on stickbacks (1.429 points per possession), lane cuts (1.333 points per possession) and post-ups (.667 points per possession).

Navy ran eight pick-and-rolls, with six misses and two turnovers, and six dribble hand-offs, which resulted in three misses and three turnovers.

Virginia, offensively, was most efficient in transition (13 points, 1.444 points per possession).

Maybe Tony will have them run more? (Nah.)

Pick-and-rolls generated 10 points on 16 possessions, .625 points per possession, not a good number for a team that tries to run a lot of action off ball screens.

The ‘Hoos were 6-of-15 on spot-ups for 20 points, 1.111 points per possession.

Story by Chris Graham

