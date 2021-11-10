Virginia Basketball inks four to 2022 recruiting class ranked in Top 10 nationally

The Virginia men’s basketball program has signed four student-athletes in the 2022 recruiting class ranked 10th by 247Sports,

Leon Bond III (Wauwatosa, Wis./Wauwatosa East), Ryan Dunn (Freeport, N.Y./Perkiomen School), Isaac McKneely (Poca, W.Va./Poca) and Isaac Traudt (Grand Island, Neb./Grand Island) have signed and will join the Cavaliers for the 2022-23 season.

“We are pleased to add four quality student-athletes to our basketball program,” Bennett said. “All four of these young men are talented basketball players and high character individuals. They come from outstanding families and will value a degree from the University of Virginia.”

Bond III is a 6-5, 195-pound athletic forward who averaged 11.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots during his junior season at Wauwatosa East High School. He earned second-team All-Greater Metro Conference honors as the Red Raiders captured the Wisconsin Division 1 State title and finished with a 23-3 record. Bond III also averaged 11.8 points and 5.9 rebounds as a sophomore in 2019-20. He is ranked No. 59 on the 247Sports.com Prospect Ranking list.

Dunn is a 6-7, 190-pound athletic shooting guard, who shot 44 percent from 3-point range in each of the past two seasons for Long Island Lutheran High School. Dunn, who will compete for Perkiomen School in 2020-21, is ranked No. 95 on the 247Sports.com 2022 Prospect Ranking list.

McKneely, a 6-4, 180-pound guard, averaged 22 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists as a junior for Poca High School en route to Gatorade West Virginia Boys Basketball Player of the Year honors in 2020-21. McKneely also captured the Bill Evans Award as the top player in West Virginia and earned first-team all-state honors. In addition, McKneely was the Kanawha Valley and Cardinal Conference Player of the Year. He averaged 22 points and guided the Dots to a 21-3 record in 2019-20. McKneely is ranked No. 58 on the 247Sports.com 2022 Prospect Ranking list.

Traudt is a 6-9, 220-pound forward, who averaged 25.3 points and 9.4 rebounds during his junior season at Grand Island Senior High. He earned first team all-state and all-Heartland Conference honors and captained the All-Heartland Super Basketball Squad. Traudt averaged 16.7 points and 6.2 rebounds as a sophomore in 2019-20. He received honorable mention all-state honors and was named to the All-Heartland Super Basketball Squad. Traudt is ranked No. 48 on the 247Sports.com 2022 Prospect Ranking list.

