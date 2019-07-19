Liberty Basketball announces 2019-2020 non-conference schedule

Liberty Basketball has released its non-conference schedule Thursday, completing its schedule for the 2019-20 season.

All throughout the season the Flames will be tested as they will face five teams that posted at 20 or more wins from last season. With two other teams from the ASUN Conference playing in the postseason last year (Lipscomb and NJIT) the Flames will face four teams that appeared in the postseason last season as LSU made it to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament while Grand Canyon played West Virginia in the College Basketball Invitational (CBI).

An old rivalry will be renewed as Liberty welcomes Radford to Lynchburg as this will be the first Big South team Liberty will face since joining the ASUN Conference in 2018. The two schools last met in the 2018 Big South Championship, as the Highlanders won a buzzer-beater.

For the second straight season, Liberty will compete in two tournaments during its non-conference schedule as the Flames will compete in the Bahamas Showcase and then in the D.C. Shootout, which will be held at the Washington Wizard’s G-League arena, the St Elizabeth’s East Entertainment and Sports Arena.

In addition to the two tournaments the Flames will also play in the Jerry Colangelo Classic against Grand Canyon at the Talking Stick Resort Arena, home of the Phoenix Suns. The Classic will be in its third season as teams like Arizona, Gonzaga, Nevada, St. John’s, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

2019-2020 Liberty Non-Conference Schedule

Radford | Friday, Nov. 8 | Vines Center

This will be the first Big South opponent Liberty will face since joining the ASUN Conference.

The two schools last squared off in the 2018 Big South Championship.

Radford finished second in the Big South last season with a 22-11 record.

Maryland Eastern Shore | Sunday, Nov. 10 | Vines Center

This will be the second time Liberty faces Maryland Eastern Shore in the last three seasons.

Liberty is 3-0 all-time against Maryland Eastern Shore.

Maryland Eastern Shore finished eighth in the MEAC.

South Carolina State | Tuesday, Nov. 12 | Vines Center

This will be the second straight season Liberty faces South Carolina State.

Liberty is 2-0 all-time against South Carolina State.

South Carolina State finished ninth in the MEAC Conference.

East Carolina | Saturday, Nov. 16 | Greenville, N.C.

This will be the first meeting between the two schools since 2007.

East Carolina is coached by Joe Dooley, who came from FGCU.

In Dooley’s first year at ECU, the Pirates went 10-21 and 3-15 in the American Athletic Conference.

Navy | Tuesday, Nov. 19 | Vines Center

Last season Liberty defeated Navy 76-58 on the road.

This will be the fourth meeting all-time between the two schools.

Navy went 12-19 last season, finishing fifth in the Patriot League with an 8-10 record.

Islands of the Bahamas Showcase | Nov. 22-24 | Nassau, Bahamas

Liberty will play in three games in the tournament starting against MEAC opponent, Morgan State.

Morgan State finished fifth 10th in the MEAC with a 9-21 record.

Liberty has the highest NET ranking from last season of any team in the tournament.

Of the 12 teams in the tournament, Liberty has only faced East Carolina and Morgan State.

Kentucky Christian | Friday, Nov. 29 | Vines Center

This will be the sixth meeting all-time between the two schools.

Liberty has played KCU in the last two seasons.

Trinity Baptist College | Monday, Dec. 2 | Vines Center

This will be the first time Liberty faces Trinity Baptist College.

The Eagles finished with a 17-14 record in 2018-19 and 8-5 in the NCCAA South Region.

Grand Canyon | Sunday, Dec. 8 | Talking Stick Resort Arena

This will be the first-ever matchup between Liberty and GCU.

The game will be a part of the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Jerry Colangelo Classic.

The game will be played at the Talking Stick Resort Arena, home of the Phoenix Suns.

GCU finished with a 20-14 record last season, advancing to the WAC Championship for the second straight season.

Vanderbilt | Saturday, Dec. 14 | Memorial Hall

This will be the second straight season Liberty travels to Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt is led by first year head coach and former NBA player Jerry Stackhouse.

The Commodores’ recruiting class is currently ranked No. 44 in the nation led by Scottie Pippen Jr.

Vandy will be the fourth opponent and fifth game against a SEC school Liberty has faced in the last two seasons (Alabama, LSU and Mississippi State).

Towson | Friday, Nov. 20 | Washington, D.C.

Liberty’s game against Towson will tip-off the Battle for the Capital Tournament

The game will be held at the Washington Wizard’s G-League arena, the St Elizabeth’s East Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Liberty is 3-9 all-time against Towson, having last played them in 2000.

Towson finished ninth in the CAA last season with a 10-22 record.

Akron/Tulane | Saturday, Nov. 21 | Washington, D.C.

If Liberty defeats Towson, the Flames will face the Akron/Tulane winner.

If Liberty loses to Towson, the Flames will face the Akron/Tulane loser.

Liberty has faced Tulane once in school history, back in 2015.

Tulane is now led by former Georgia State head coach, Ron Hunter, who Liberty faced in the last two seasons.

Tulane finished 12th in the American Athletic Conference last season with a 4-27 record.

Liberty has faced Akron once in school history, dating back to 2001.

Akron finished fourth in the MAC East Division with a 17-16 record.

LSU | Sunday, Dec. 29 | Baton Rouge, La.

LSU finished first in the SEC last season, advancing to the Sweet 16 with a 28-7 record.

The Tigers have been ranked as high as No. 17 in Top 25 Preseason Rankings.

LSU finished No. 12 in the final Top 25 AP Poll last season.

LSU’s incoming class is ranked No. 31 in the country led by five star recruit Trendon Watford.

LSU is coached by Will Wade, who the Flames faced when he was the head coach at VCU in 2016.

LSU will be the fourth opponent and fifth game against a SEC school Liberty has faced in the last two seasons (Alabama, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt).

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google