Liberty Baseball: Flames fall to Tennessee, 7-1

Published Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, 9:09 pm

liberty baseballThe Tennessee Volunteers remained unbeaten on the year, snapping the Liberty Flames’ four-game winning streak with a 7-1 victory, Tuesday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Third baseman Andrew Lipcius’ two-out grand slam in the fifth inning began a string of seven unanswered runs for Tennessee.

Led by starter Sean Huntley, five Volunteer pitchers limited the Flames to three hits in the contest. Liberty second baseman Will Wagner had two of Liberty’s hits.

Liberty drops to 5-3 on the season. Tennessee moves to 8-0.

 
