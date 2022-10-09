Menu
highland county single vehicle crash on route 250 results in death of monterey man
Local

Highland County: Single-vehicle crash on Route 250 results in death of Monterey man

News Desk
Last updated:
Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic / urba
(© astrosystem – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Sunday on Route 250 in Highland County that resulted in fatality

A 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling east on Route 250 at 2:34 a.m. Sunday when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned; ejecting the driver.

Jessor Leroy Hupman, 57, of Monterey, drove the Dodge. Hupman was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected]

