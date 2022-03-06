Grants available to local groups providing emergency food, shelter

United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro has received notification that Staunton and Waynesboro have been chosen to receive grants to supplement emergency food and shelter programs.

The selections were made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide.

The board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A local board made up of civic leaders, religious leaders, community leaders and local recipient organizations will determine how the funds are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

The United Way SAW is urging local organizations that serve Staunton and Waynesboro in the areas of emergency food and shelter, to apply for funds.

Organizations that serve Staunton and are interested in applying should email Kristi Williams at kristi@unitedwaysaw.org to receive the application. The deadline for applications to be received is Wednesday, March 9, by 5 p.m.

To be able to receive a grant from the national board, local agencies must meet certain criteria:

be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government

be eligible to receive federal funds

have an accounting system

practice nondiscrimination

have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs

if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board

Organizations that have received funding in the past include: Valley Mission, Salvation Army, Verona Food Pantry and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

For more information on how to apply for Waynesboro funding, contact the Waynesboro Salvation Army.