Richmond Flying Squirrels improve to 11-2 with 7-4 win at Hartford

Jonah Cox and Maui Ahuna hit their first Double-A homers to help lead the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 7-4 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Friday night at Dunkin Park.

That makes it three of four this week for the Squirrels (11-2).

Cox, a sixth-round pick out of Oral Roberts in 2023, was 3-for-4 at the plate on the night.

Ahuna, a fourth-round pick out of Tennessee in 2023, was 1-for-3 with a pair of bases on balls.

Tyler Vogel, a 12th-round pick out of Jacksonville in 2022, threw a 1-2-3 ninth for his Eastern League-leading sixth save.

Marketplace



