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Richmond Flying Squirrels improve to 11-2 with 7-4 win at Hartford

Chris Graham
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richmond flying squirrels Jonah Cox and Maui Ahuna hit their first Double-A homers to help lead the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 7-4 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Friday night at Dunkin Park.

That makes it three of four this week for the Squirrels (11-2).

Cox, a sixth-round pick out of Oral Roberts in 2023, was 3-for-4 at the plate on the night.

Ahuna, a fourth-round pick out of Tennessee in 2023, was 1-for-3 with a pair of bases on balls.

Tyler Vogel, a 12th-round pick out of Jacksonville in 2022, threw a 1-2-3 ninth for his Eastern League-leading sixth save.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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