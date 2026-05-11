What I mean when I call Democrats like Scott Surovell ‘cucks’

Scott Surovell, the State Senate Majority Leader, told Virginia politics journo Brandon Jarvis that Virginia Democrats aren’t going to engage in the “drastic measures” to fight back at the four MAGA justices on the Supreme Court of Virginia who overturned the will of 1,604,276 voters last week.

Jarvis used the term “drastic measures” to describe the idea from a Michigan State law professor that would have Democrats fighting fire with fire by voting to lower the retirement age for Supreme Court justices to 54, which would get rid of the four MAGA justices – allowing Democrats to then re-seat the Supreme Court with a majority that could then re-hear the referendum challenge, and then, ultimately, approve the will of the voters from the April 21 referendum.

ICYMI

Per Jarvis, Surovell feels “forcing the retirement of Supreme Court justices would be extreme, and he wants to work within the current legal system to do these kinds of things.”

News flash: there is no way “within the current legal system” to do anything in terms of a concrete response to four MAGA justices deciding to just rewrite the Virginia Constitution to suit their partisan benefactors, other than to just get rid of them.

Here, we see the problem with Virginia Democrats.

They’re cucks.

And because that term gets thrown around a lot by people who don’t know what it means, let me be clear what I mean when I call people like Scott Surovell “cucks.”

What I mean is: they get off sitting in a chair in the corner watching MAGA Republicans f–k the country.

They don’t want to go out and actually solve any societal problems – I’m reminded here of the 1990s Chris Rock joke about how the medical community wasn’t interested in curing AIDS, because “ain’t no money in the cure; the money’s in the medicine.”

To borrow from Chris Rock, then, ain’t no money in actually fighting back against Donald Trump; the money’s in the fundraising appeals, the consulting fees, the paid speeches, the books, the podcasts.

Them’s the jollies that Democrats like Scott Surovell get out of watching MAGAs f–king the country.

Money.

Remind you of anything?

Like, for instance, how Barack Obama spent all his political capital trying to fix healthcare, and instead of going for what we’ve needed for generations – universal healthcare – he tried to play nice, with a Mitt Romney-inspired market-based system that Republicans still made out to be a communist overreach, because that’s what they do.

If we were going to end up being called commies anyway, why not go all the way and do universal healthcare?

Because we couldn’t keep fundraising and speechifying about how we need to do universal healthcare if we’d already done universal healthcare.

Joe Biden, for his part, did nothing to address healthcare or anything else of substance, and then, instead of having the DOJ focus its time and energy on putting the architects of the Jan. 6 coup in prison, he pulled an Andrew Johnson, and forgave the modern-day Confederates, in the name of national unity.

If Trump et al are rotting in prison, the current crop of Democrats, devoid of any meaningful ideas, would be revealed as having nothing to run on – and raise money off of.

The MAGAs, as bad for this country as they are, know what to do when they get political power: they told us in 2024 that they were going to cut taxes for the top 1 percent, eviscerate DEI and trans healthcare, kill the Department of Education, give the country over to fossil fuels billionaires, round up Latinos and put them in gulags, and guess what, they’re doing it!

The MAGAs aren’t cucks, getting their jollies in a chair in the dark watching a guy f–k their significant other; they’re the ones doing the f–king.

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