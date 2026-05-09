Home 10-1 doesn’t have to be dead, if Virginia Democrats could just show some courage
Politics, Virginia

10-1 doesn’t have to be dead, if Virginia Democrats could just show some courage

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
virginia 10-1 referendum map
Photo: Virginia Legislative Information System

Attorney General Jay Jones and House Speaker Don Scott have filed an appeal for an emergency hearing before the U.S. Supreme Court on the Supreme Court of Virginia ruling invalidating the “Yes” votes of 1,604,276 Virginians in last month’s congressional redistricting referendum.

Which is just a political stunt, because the 6-3 Trump Court isn’t even going to give the request cert to hear the appeal, and if it somehow did, it wouldn’t overturn the state Supremes.

The Trump Court was the ultimate firewall in the MAGA scheme to make sure Virginia wouldn’t be able to create four new Democratic seats in its congressional delegation.

ICYMI

This move by Jones and Scott is just political theater – intended to get the Trump Court on the record effectively invalidating the will of 1,604,176 voters who want their congressional lines redrawn to benefit Democrats, days after it validated the effort of several Southern MAGA state legislatures to redraw their congressional districts to benefit Republicans.

Democrats don’t think further than the next ineffectual TV ad they can have a consultant throw together for them that won’t move the needle.

If Jones, Scott et al in the Virginia Democratic Party leadership really want the 10-1 map that 1,604,276 voters approved last month, there’s this scenario laid out by Quinn Yeargain, a constitutional law professor at Michigan State.

“They have a simple – and lawful – solution: Send the entire court into early retirement,” Yeargain wrote on The DownBallot Substack.

virginia supreme court
Supreme Court of Virginia. Photo: © Dennis MacDonald/Adobe Stock

The case: the Virginia Constitution gives the General Assembly the power to set “the mandatory retirement of justices and judges after they reach a prescribed age, beyond which they shall not serve, regardless of the term to which elected or appointed.”

Current Virginia law sets the mandatory retirement age at 73, but as Yeargain points out, “this number is arbitrary.”

“Make it 54 for Supreme Court justices – the age of the youngest justice, Stephen McCullough, who joined the majority opinion – and make it take effect immediately,” Yeargain posits, suggesting that the General Assembly could attach the new provision to the state budget, and – voila, problem solved.

A new court would re-hear the case, yada yada yada, and the 10-1 map approved by the voters is the new law of the land.

Guarantee you, this is what Republicans would do if the situation was reversed.

Also guarantee you: Democrats won’t do this, because Democrats want to be seen as playing fair.

Which is why the country is in the mess it’s in, and may never get out of.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Spotlight

1 The main beneficiary of the Supreme Court redistricting ruling: Ben Cline
2 How many trans kids in Waynesboro school bathrooms are we talking about here?
3 Husband of Staunton Montessori School staffer on mold story: ‘You are absolute trash’
4 Surveillance without consent: How the Shenandoah Valley got wired without anyone asking
5 Jim Cornette shoots on former local wrestling promoter on his top-rated podcast

Latest News

baseball
Baseball

UVA Baseball: Time to start worrying about ‘Hoos after another lackluster showing

Chris Graham
george washington baseball
Baseball

North Stafford’s Gregg Ritchie helped mold MLB star Andrew McCutchen

David Driver

As a hitting coach in the minor leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates farm system, Gregg Ritchie got to first work in 2005 with future All-Star outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

healthcare
Virginia

Virginia Department of Health reports measles case in Buckingham County

Chris Graham

The Virginia Department of Health reported a confirmed case of measles in the state’s Central Region, and said in a press release that it has reason to suspect that measles virus is circulating in the Buckingham County area.

augusta county sheriff accident police crash
Local

Update in Augusta County stabbing case: Victim was only one at the scene

Chris Graham
northern virginia
Politics, Virginia

Back to square one: Reset of Virginia’s congressional races post-Scott v. McDougle

Chris Graham
uva baseball
Baseball

Series Preview: UVA Baseball hosts Cal in final home weekend of season

Chris Graham
washington nationals
Baseball

Series Preview: Washington Nationals battle Miami Marlins for second in the East

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status