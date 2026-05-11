The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide after the discovery of two victims in a Verona home.

The victims, an elderly male and female, were found deceased during a welfare check this afternoon.

According to the ACSO, it received a request from family members to check on the residence in the 700 block of Indian Mount Road.

Deputies responded at 1:12 p.m. and found both victims. The identities of the victims have not been released.

The Staunton Augusta Rescue Squad, Verona Fire Department and Staunton Fire Department responded to the scene.

An investigation is under way into the homicide by the ACSO’s criminal investigations division.

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