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Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide in Verona

Crystal Graham
Published date:
homicide Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Photo © MargJohnsonVA/stock.adobe.com

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide after the discovery of two victims in a Verona home.

The victims, an elderly male and female, were found deceased during a welfare check this afternoon.

According to the ACSO, it received a request from family members to check on the residence in the 700 block of Indian Mount Road.

Deputies responded at 1:12 p.m. and found both victims. The identities of the victims have not been released.

The Staunton Augusta Rescue Squad, Verona Fire Department and Staunton Fire Department responded to the scene.

An investigation is under way into the homicide by the ACSO’s criminal investigations division.

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Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, Crystal Graham has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of "Virginia Tonight," a nightly TV news show, both broadcast on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television. You can reach her at [email protected]

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