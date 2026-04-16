Home Donald Trump on high gas prices: ‘Not very high,’ but ‘the stock market’s up’
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Donald Trump on high gas prices: ‘Not very high,’ but ‘the stock market’s up’

Chris Graham
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Donald Trump. Photo: © Joshua Sukoff/Shutterstock

Gas prices are “not very high,” said Donald Trump, pressed on the issue outside the White House on Thursday, after which he said, anyway, “the stock market’s up, everything is doing really well.”

This is how the 1 percent lives – separating their shoulders patting themselves on the back because “the stock market’s up,” while the rest of us try to figure out how to keep the lights on.

“The big thing we have to do is, we have to make sure that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon, because if they do, you want to talk about problems, you’d have problems,” Trump said, ignoring his own intelligence service’s assessment that Iran wasn’t close to being able to build a nuclear weapon, which, in any case, didn’t Trump declare Iran’s nuclear capabilities “obliterated” in that mini-war he launched alongside Benjamin Netanyahu last summer?

The war in Iran has been a disaster, not the least because of what it’s done to our daily cost of living.

The price of gas is up $1.12 a gallon since March 1, sitting at $4.06 a gallon today, per GasBuddy.

That’s a 38.1 percent hike in six weeks.

Diesel, which is what goes into the trucks that transport the stuff we buy to the store, is up $1.83 a gallon since March 1, sitting at $5.57 a gallon at the moment, according to GasBuddy.

That’s a 48.9 percent hike in six weeks.

“Not very high.”

Says a guy who would be dumbfounded if you stood him in front of a gas pump.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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