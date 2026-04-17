The Earth is awash in water, as we all remember being taught in science class, but here’s the deal – less than 0.5 percent of the water is usable by humans.

“We take it for granted, because we just turn on the tap and out it comes. But clean fresh water is actually rare on our planet,” said Caroline Sheridan, the organizer of Earth Day Staunton, which has selected for its theme for 2026 “Water: Make Every Drop Matter.”

Earth Day Staunton will be held on Saturday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gypsy Hill Park Bandstand.

Schedule for Saturday, April 26

The event includes wildlife programs by the Wildlife Center of Virginia, a live beehive, solar telescope viewing, native plant sales and free trees.

Area agencies and organizations that work to protect the environment will have exhibits and hands-on activities.

Electric cars will be on display and several solar energy companies will be on hand.

Flippy, Shenandoah Green’s life-size whale sculpture that illustrates how plastic impacts marine life, will be on hand.

Other activities at Earth Day Staunton will include:

a kayak raffle by Friends of Middle River.

a stream critter touch tank to explore aquatic ecosystems.

a free rain garden and water-wise gardening guides.

hands-on crafts and educational activities focused on water conservation.

Children will receive an event passport to get stamped by exhibitors during the event to earn a souvenir button. Food trucks will be on site, and composting and recycling will be offered by Shenandoah Green and Black Bear Composting.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottle and learn about simple ways to conserve water at home.

The free trees

The Staunton Tree Stewards will have native trees to give away during Earth Day Staunton, thanks to Bartlett Tree Experts, Virginia Trees and the Virginia Department of Forestry.

Native trees play an essential role in protecting water resources by stabilizing soil, improving groundwater recharge and naturally filtering rainwater before it enters streams and rivers.

“All of our local water in the Lewis Creek watershed originates from local springs in the Staunton area, therefore it’s incumbent on all of us to preserve and protect our water quality for our own community as well as those downstream from us, and hopefully they will do the same as it heads to the Chesapeake Bay,” said Fred Blanton of Shenandoah Green’s Staunton Tree Stewards, who also heads up the Lewis Creek Watershed Advisory Committee.

Related events

A cigarette butt cleanup is set for Sunday, April 19, from 2-4 p.m. starting at Sunspots Pavilion stage on the corner of Lewis and Byers Street in Downtown Staunton.

Gloves and bags will be provided.

Two movie nights are planned at the Silver Line Theatre in Staunton.

On Wednesday, April 22, “Peg O’ My Heart” will be shown at 6 p.m. with light fare and drinks available. The film documents local farmer Peg Davis and her legacy as a sustainable farmer preserving heirloom tomato varieties. Davis and the director of the film will be on hand to talk after the film.

will be shown at 6 p.m. with light fare and drinks available. The film documents local farmer and her legacy as a sustainable farmer preserving heirloom tomato varieties. Davis and the director of the film will be on hand to talk after the film. On Thursday, April 23, local farmers Bobby Whitescarver and Jeanne Hoffman, and the film about them, “Surf and Turf,” that explores the impact of our local land and water use on the Chesapeake Bay. That film and other shorts will be followed by discussion with the Whitescarvers and related area organizations.

Both events are “pay what you will” with a suggested donation of $10-$15.

Visit EarthDayStaunton.org for information on these and other Earth Month events.

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