The bad news for UVA Softball: the obvious, the 12-4, run-rule loss at Clemson. The good news: Bella Cabral is back.

Cabral had a three-run homer in her return, her 11th of the season.

Everything else about this one was bad.

Eden Bigham (12-2) took the loss in relief, allowing five runs, four earned, on six hits with two walks and a strikeout in 2.2 innings of work.

Clemson (28-17, 10-9 ACC) walked this one off with a five-run bottom of the sixth.

“The overall performance in all phases was disappointing tonight. I know we’re capable of more than we showed, and I know our team believes the same. I expect us to come out tomorrow as a different team and fight to even the series by playing the way I know we’re capable of playing,” said Joanna Hardin, whose team drops to 33-9 overall, 10-8 in the ACC.

Game 2 of the series is set for a 1 p.m. Saturday first pitch at McWhorter Stadium.

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