Home UVA Softball: Bella Cabral homers in return, but ‘Hoos lose 12-4 at Clemson
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UVA Softball: Bella Cabral homers in return, but ‘Hoos lose 12-4 at Clemson

Chris Graham
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UVA Softball
Bella Cabral. Photo: UVA Athletics

The bad news for UVA Softball: the obvious, the 12-4, run-rule loss at Clemson. The good news: Bella Cabral is back.

Cabral had a three-run homer in her return, her 11th of the season.

Everything else about this one was bad.

Eden Bigham (12-2) took the loss in relief, allowing five runs, four earned, on six hits with two walks and a strikeout in 2.2 innings of work.

Clemson (28-17, 10-9 ACC) walked this one off with a five-run bottom of the sixth.

“The overall performance in all phases was disappointing tonight. I know we’re capable of more than we showed, and I know our team believes the same. I expect us to come out tomorrow as a different team and fight to even the series by playing the way I know we’re capable of playing,” said Joanna Hardin, whose team drops to 33-9 overall, 10-8 in the ACC.

Game 2 of the series is set for a 1 p.m. Saturday first pitch at McWhorter Stadium.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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