Gov. Youngkin receives “F” from Virginia LVC scorecard for environment legislation
The Virginia League of Conservation Voters ranks all 140 members of the state legislature based on votes cast regarding key environmental legislation.
In the league’s 2022 Conservation Scorecard, for the first time, Virginia’s governor also receives comprehensive rankings based on his actions to protect the environment.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin earned an “F” in this year’s scorecard “for his deprioritization of environmental protection, his attacks on important environmental protections, a host of appointments with deep ties to the fossil fuel industry and for a petty and vindictive style of governing,” according to a press release.
Taken into consideration were gubernatorial actions, including executive actions, appointments, his overall environmental agenda, his vetoes of and amendments to legislation, the state budget and his overall style of leadership and approach to governing. Ranking Virginia’s governor will remain “a dedicated fixture of Virginia LCV’s scorecard every year going forward.”
“Our scorecard is the go-to resource for Virginians to learn where their lawmakers at the General Assembly stand on the environment, and now it shines a much-needed light on the executive branch as well,” Michael Town, Virginia LCV executive director, said in the press release. “Our goal as an organization is to have a conservation majority across government, and this scorecard is vital to our mission. We expect elected officials of both parties to prioritize our environment, and we will thank them when they do, and hold them accountable when they don’t. We are thankful for our friends in the Senate who held the line on a barrage of attacks on climate action, and urge Governor Youngkin to change course by giving Virginians the clean air and water they deserve.”
This year’s scorecard considers 22 votes in the House of Delegates and 25 in the Senate regarding the environment. Fifty-eight lawmakers, 12 Senators and 48 Delegates scored a perfect 100-percent score in 2022 and earned the designation of “Legislative Hero.”
The designation of “Legislative Leader” went to 12 lawmakers, 10 Senators and two Delegates, who earned scores between 75 and 99 percent in 2022 for their prioritization of key conservation issues. Leaders include Sen. Creigh Deeds of Bath County, Sen. John Edwards of Roanoke and Sen. Jill Vogel of Winchester.