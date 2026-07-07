Donate
Donate
Home Virginia State Police release grim data from crash-filled holiday weekend
Virginia

Virginia State Police release grim data from crash-filled holiday weekend

Chris Graham
Published date:
car accident crash police
Photo: © justoomm/stock.adobe.com

Virginia State Police worked 892 crashes over the four-day Fourth of July holiday weekend, with 14 of the crashes leading to the deaths of 15 people.

One head-on crash in Smyth County on July 3 killed two people, and on July 5 in Frederick County, a motorcyclist died in a crash on Interstate 81 after refusing to stop for a state trooper.

“Fatal crashes are preventable” said Lt. Col. Todd Taylor, director of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Field Operations.

Preliminary information reveals at least four of those killed in these crashes were not wearing their seatbelts, and excessive speed was a factor in at least four of the fatal crashes, according to Taylor.

Over the holiday weekend, troopers cited 3,153 drivers for speeding and 1,540 for reckless driving. Seventy drivers were arrested for driving under the influence/driving under the influence-drugs.

Troopers also wrote 474 seatbelt citations and 133 child restraint citations.

“The worst thing to happen to you when you do not follow the rules of the road is not a ticket but loss of your life or someone else’s,” Taylor said. “Nobody involved in these crashes expected that to happen while the world was celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States, but it did. If they would have buckled up, slowed down, avoided distractions, and stayed sober, these tragic outcomes likely could have been prevented.”

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Augusta County sheriff goes rogue, declares he won’t enforce new gun laws
2 Local attorney gets public reprimand from Virginia State Bar over handling of case
3 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers
4 Staunton: Mary Baldwin University put on probation by accreditation body
5 24 years and counting: AFP marks anniversary of July 2, 2002, launch

Latest News

lynchburg suspect
Virginia

Lynchburg: Police investigating robbery ask for help ID’g suspect

Chris Graham
wildlife center black bear cubs
Local

Waynesboro: Wildlife Center of Virginia launches Bear Care team fundraiser

Chris Graham

The Wildlife Center of Virginia is launching its annual Summer MegaMatch fundraising challenge this week with the goal in mind to help the nonprofit’s Bear Care team provide for this year's seven growing Black Bear cubs.

power grid electricity
Virginia

Environmental group files court brief challenging air permit for new fossil fuel plant

Chris Graham

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation filed a court brief in support of challengers to the Virginia DEQ approval of an air permit for Dominion Energy’s proposed new fossil fuel power plant in Chesterfield County.    

missing person
Local

Augusta County: Sheriff’s Office locates missing Verona woman (UPDATED)

Chris Graham
Morgan Vincent Chambers
Virginia

Martinsville man tells state trooper, ‘I need to be arrested’: Then things got weird

Chris Graham
daquan hoffman
Local

Albemarle County Police seek information on suspect in April 25 shooting

Chris Graham
world cup businesses economic impact fans pub
Etc.

The 2026 World Cup is over for the USMNT: Wake us up for the next one

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status