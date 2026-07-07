A Martinsville man stopped his pickup truck in the middle of the road in front of the Henry County Adult Detention Center, told a Virginia State Police trooper, “I need to be arrested,” and it was then that the story got weird.

This all went down beginning at 12:39 p.m. on Monday, per a report from State Police.

As the trooper exited his patrol vehicle, Morgan Vincent Chambers, 32, of Martinsville, entered his truck and placed his hands on the steering wheel. When the trooper asked if there was an issue as to why he was stopped in the middle of the road, the subject responded, “I need to be arrested.” The trooper asked why, and the subject pointed to the passenger floorboard and stated that he had Molotov cocktails and he wanted to detonate one.

Chambers was taken into custody, obviously, and the road was closed with the assistance of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Henry County Public Safety.

A Virginia State bomb unit eventually cleared the scene of several suspicious items.

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