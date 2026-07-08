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Home Screening, discussion of documentary film, ‘Lightworkers,’ set for July 18
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Screening, discussion of documentary film, ‘Lightworkers,’ set for July 18

Chris Graham
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The Democratic Party committees in Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro are hosting a free screening of the documentary film “Lightworkers” at Visulite Cinema in Downtown Staunton on Saturday, July 18, at 10:30 a.m.

“Lightworkers,” directed by veteran filmmaker Bobby Roth, is an examination of American democracy through the eyes of 37 community activists and do-gooders.

Among those featured in the documentary are actors Henry Winkler and Peter Coyote, musician and activist Tom Morello, former congressman Adam Kinzinger, artist and activist Shepard Fairey, and Congressman Jamie Raskin.

The free showing of “Lightworkers” is part of the “Good Trouble Lives On: Weekend of Action” (July 17-19) in memory of the late Congressman John Lewis, who passed away on July 17, 2020.

There will be a discussion following the screening.

A link to the trailer can be found here: lightworkersdoc.com.

More information on “Good Trouble Lives on: Weekend of Action” can be found here: goodtroubleliveson.org.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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