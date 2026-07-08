Jones joins Democrats fighting Trump executive order on mail-in voting

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones is joining a group of 24 Democratic state AGs trying to block the U.S. Postal Service from helping Donald Trump restrict mail-in voting.

Trump, back on March 31, signed an executive order directing USPS to use a national list of eligible voters compiled by the Department of Homeland Security to use as its guide for transmitting mail-in ballots, essentially giving the federal government control over elections conducted by mail.

The order threatens states and elections officials with criminal prosecution and the loss of federal funding if they do not comply.

It never ends with this guy.

“Mail-in voting is safe and fair under Virginia’s election laws. This refusal to rescind the proposed rule is a blatant attack on voting rights and part of a larger effort to create confusion and chaos ahead of the 2026 midterms,” Jones said in a statement highlighted in a release from his office sent out on Wednesday.

A federal judge struck down the Trump executive order last month, and it probably goes without saying that the U.S. Constitution does not allow a president to unilaterally impose changes to federal election procedures.

The USPS has not rescinded a proposed agency rule that would implement Trump’s executive order, which would enact the changes before the 2026 election.

“The people will not let these strikes on fundamental rights go without a fight, and this office is ready to use every legal resource to stand up against federal overreach,” Jones said.

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