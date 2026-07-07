Lynchburg: Police investigating robbery ask for help ID’g suspect

Lynchburg Police are investigating a strong-arm robbery that occurred last week and are asking help in identifying the suspect.

On Tuesday, June 30, at approximately 9:35 p.m., LPD officers responded to the 3700 block of Campbell Avenue to investigate the report that an unknown male had followed an elderly female outside of a local business, stole her wallet, and knocked her to the ground in the parking lot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

The LPD is releasing two photos of the suspect in hopes that someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.

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