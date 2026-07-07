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Home Lynchburg: Police investigating robbery ask for help ID’g suspect
Virginia

Lynchburg: Police investigating robbery ask for help ID’g suspect

Chris Graham
Published date:
lynchburg suspect
Photo: Lynchburg Police Department

Lynchburg Police are investigating a strong-arm robbery that occurred last week and are asking help in identifying the suspect.

On Tuesday, June 30, at approximately 9:35 p.m., LPD officers responded to the 3700 block of Campbell Avenue to investigate the report that an unknown male had followed an elderly female outside of a local business, stole her wallet, and knocked her to the ground in the parking lot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

The LPD is releasing two photos of the suspect in hopes that someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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