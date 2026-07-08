Update on ticket sales for Saturday’s AEW ‘Collision’ live TV event in Roanoke

AEW still has work to do to hit its modest ticket-sales goal for its show this weekend at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.

A Tuesday update from WrestleTix had the number of tickets distributed for the Saturday night “Collision” live TV event at 1,831, against a building setup of 2,513 – so, 72.8 percent.

The Berglund Center has a capacity for basketball and ice hockey at 8,600, so, even if AEW gets to close to sellout at its setup, that’s still barely a quarter of what they could get in the building.

AEW’s last show at the Berglund Center, show date: Aug. 9, 2025, had ticket distribution at 3,251.

We won’t know until tonight’s live broadcast of “Dynamite,” which has world champ MJF defending against former champ Kenny Omega in the main event, what we can expect in terms of a card for Saturday night.

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