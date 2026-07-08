Albemarle County: Five displaced by residential structure fire in Scottsville

No injuries were reported in a residential structure fire reported in Scottsville on Wednesday morning.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue reported in a release that the 911 call came in at 10:03 a.m. regarding the fire in the 4800 block of Blenheim Road in Scottsville.

The first fire suppression apparatus arrived on scene 20 minutes later and found smoke and flames showing from one side of a residential home.

Three occupants were home at the time of the fire and safely self-evacuated before first responders arrived.

Five residents total were displaced by the fire, and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries have been reported from this incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office, but is believed to have started on the exterior of the home before impacting the interior.

Support AFP