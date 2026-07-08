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Home Albemarle County: Five displaced by residential structure fire in Scottsville
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Albemarle County: Five displaced by residential structure fire in Scottsville

Chris Graham
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Photo: © MargJohnsonVA

No injuries were reported in a residential structure fire reported in Scottsville on Wednesday morning.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue reported in a release that the 911 call came in at 10:03 a.m. regarding the fire in the 4800 block of Blenheim Road in Scottsville.

The first fire suppression apparatus arrived on scene 20 minutes later and found smoke and flames showing from one side of a residential home.

Three occupants were home at the time of the fire and safely self-evacuated before first responders arrived.

Five residents total were displaced by the fire, and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries have been reported from this incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office, but is believed to have started on the exterior of the home before impacting the interior.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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