Game Preview: Washington Commanders visit Chicago Bears for Thursday Night Football

The Washington Commanders will look to get their season back on track on Thursday when they visit Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears.

Washington (1-4) has lost four straight games after their season-opening win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and pressure is on coach Ron Rivera as time may be ticking. Just within the last week, he said the difference between Washington and the rest of the NFC East is the quarterback, which is no ringing endorsement for Carson Wentz. Might we see Taylor Heinecke before long?

On the other side, Chicago has lost two in a row but have a chance to get back to .500 with a win here. In five games this season, the Bears failed to reach 24 points in each, three times being held below 20 points.

Where to watch?

The game will start at 8:15 p.m. and air exclusively on Amazon Prime.

What to know about Washington



Wentz is tied for fifth in the league for touchdowns thrown with 10, but he has the third most interceptions with six, boasting the 24th-ranked QBR for the league. The team has scored 35 points total in their last three games combined, giving up over 20 in each. The defense isn’t playing all that well, but their season may have ended last week against the Titans with Wentz throwing a pick when attempting a game-winning throw in the red zone. They’ve continued to shoot themselves in the foot and now face a must-win game if they have any hope of salvaging their season.

What to know about the Bears

The Bears continue to have a solid defense with an anemic offense. Quarterback Justin Fields, look at as the man to save this franchise, has three touchdowns thrown in five games and is completing just 55.7 percent of his passes. He averages 135.8 yards per game in their, but a bright spot has been former Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert, who has 328 yards on the ground to lead his team, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. Except Chicago to run the ball plenty since the Bears are averaging just 17 pass attempts per game.

Prediction

Chicago 17, Washington 16