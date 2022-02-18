Game Notes: Virginia faces near-must win on road at Miami on Saturday
Virginia (16-10, 10-6 ACC) travels to Miami (19-7, 11-4 ACC) in ACC action on Saturday, Feb 19. Tipoff at Watsco Center is set for 5 p.m.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Miami game will be televised on ACC Network and streamed online at WatchESPN.com and ESPN App.
- The game will also be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be available on VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
Virginia Notes
- The Cavaliers play defense, take good shots, share and take care of the basketball, rebound, and play more defense.
- UVA is led by its returning backcourt of Kihei Clark (9.7 ppg & 4.0 apg) and Reece Beekman (7.8 ppg, 4.9 apg, 3.3 rpg & 2.1 spg), and the additions of transfers Jayden Gardner (15 ppg & 7.1 rpg) and Armaan Franklin (11.8 ppg).
- The Cavaliers added transfers Gardner (East Carolina) and Franklin (Indiana) to fill the void left by standouts Sam Hauser (16 ppg), Jay Huff (13 ppg) and Trey Murphy III (11.3 ppg).
- Gardner averaged 18.5 points and 8.9 rebounds in 79 career games at East Carolina, while Franklin averaged 11.4 points and shot 42.5 percent from 3-point range in 2020-21.
- Francisco Caffaro (4.8 ppg & 4.5 rpg) and Kadin Shedrick (6.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg & 2.3 bpg) anchor the paint. Shedrick started the first 16 games, while Caffaro has started the last 10 contests.
- Kody Stattmann (38.5% 3FGs), Malachi Poindexter, Taine Murray, Igor Miliĉić Jr. and Carson McCorkle provide perimeter depth off the bench.