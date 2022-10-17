Game Notes: UVA looks to snap three-game losing skid Thursday night at Georgia Tech
UVA Football gets back to action after its bye week with a road contest at Georgia Tech on Thursday night.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.
UVA (2-4, 0-3 ACC) has lost three straight games, the last two by double digits – 38-17 at Duke on Oct. 1, and 34-17 at home to Louisville on Oct. 8.
Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-1 ACC) has won two straight since the school fired fourth-year head coach Geoff Collins.
Interim head coach Brent Key has led the Yellow Jackets to wins over Pitt and Duke.
UVA Football Notes
- Virginia will be on the road for the third time in its last four games. After its trip to Atlanta, only the regular season finale at Virginia Tech will be played away from Scott Stadium.
- The Cavaliers are coming off a bye and will play for the first time in 11 days. UVA is 30-33 all-time coming off a bye week and has won four of its last six games after the bye week.
- UVA is seeking its first road win after a bye week since defeating at NC State 33-6 in 2012.
- At 0-3 in conference play, UVA is looking to avoid its first 0-4 ACC start since the 2013 season.
- The Cavaliers are below the .500 mark for only the second time since the 2018 season and the first time since 2020, when UVA began that season 1-4 before rattling off four wins in the last five games to finish 5-5 on the year.
- Virginia enters the contest winless in its last five road games, its last win coming in comeback fashion, a 34-33 win at Louisville in 2021.
- UVA has won four of the last six meetings against Georgia Tech but has not claimed victory at Bobby Dodd Stadium since 2008. The Yellow Jackets have won five straight games at home against UVA, including a 30-27 overtime win in 2018.
- Quarterback Brennan Armstrong tied the Virginia program record for career touchdown passes (56) held by Matt Schaub last week against Louisville. A touchdown pass on Thursday will make him UVA’s all-time leader.
- Thursday night will serve as a homecoming for 12 Cavaliers that hail from the state of Georgia, second only to Virginia (52) for the most from any state. Virginia defensive ends coach Chris Slade coached at Pace Academy in Atlanta for nine years before assuming his current role prior to the 2022 season.
- The primetime matchup will feature two of the nation’s top tacklers, Virginia’s Nick Jackson (10.3 tackles per game/13th in FBS) and Georgia Tech’s Ayinde Eley (10.8 tackles per game/7th in FBS).
- UVA (17.8) and Georgia Tech (17.3) come into the contest as the two lowest scoring teams in the ACC. Last year the two teams combined for 88 points in a 48-40 Cavalier victory in Charlottesville.