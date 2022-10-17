Game Notes: UVA looks to snap three-game losing skid Thursday night at Georgia Tech

UVA Football gets back to action after its bye week with a road contest at Georgia Tech on Thursday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

UVA (2-4, 0-3 ACC) has lost three straight games, the last two by double digits – 38-17 at Duke on Oct. 1, and 34-17 at home to Louisville on Oct. 8.

Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-1 ACC) has won two straight since the school fired fourth-year head coach Geoff Collins.

Interim head coach Brent Key has led the Yellow Jackets to wins over Pitt and Duke.

UVA Football Notes