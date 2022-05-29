FredNats split Saturday doubleheader with Salem Red Sox

After falling behind 5-0 after one half inning in game one of the doubleheader, the FredNats came all the way back and beat Salem 7-6 on a walk-off single by Andry Arias in the bottom of the 7th inning.

Sammy Infante hit a three-run home run in the 2nd inning, Jeremy De La Rosa drove in two runs with a single in the 4th, and the FredNats completed the comeback.

Orlando Ribalta, Marlon Perez, and Jack Sinclair each pitched two innings, and Sinclair earned his third win of the season.

Down 6-5 heading into the last inning, De La Rosa walked, stole second base, and moved up to third on a wild pitch with one out. Leandro Emiliani then lined a double over the left fielder’s head to score De La Rosa and tie the game at six. The next batter, Arias burned the center fielder to score the pinch runner Junior Martina and give the FredNats their second walk-off win of the season.

In game two, the lone FredNat run came in the 1st inning when Jacob Young scored on a wild pitch.

Jackson Rutledge was good outside of the 3rd inning when he gave up three hits and three runs, which was the difference in the game.

The FredNats will go for the series split tomorrow at 1:35 with 2019 World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg making another rehab start.

Like this: Like Loading...