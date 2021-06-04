Flying Squirrels to open ticket sales for remainder of 2021 season

The Richmond Flying Squirrels will open ticket sales for all remaining games of the 2021 season to the general public on Thursday, June 17, the team announced on Friday.

Tickets for Flying Squirrels games from June 29 through September 12 will be available for the first time, including the Flying Squirrels’ Independence Day Celebration on July 4. Tickets can be purchased online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Under current health and safety guidelines, The Diamond is now open at 100 percent capacity. Fans who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while attending Flying Squirrels games at The Diamond.

“We look forward to another step in getting through this tough time with the sale of tickets for the rest of the season with no capacity restrictions,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We thank our fans for their patience and look forward to making memories for the rest of the 2021 season.”

Any fans who have vouchers or credits from the canceled 2020 season will have first access to redeem them. Priority redemptions will take place from Tuesday, June 15 at 9 a.m. until Wednesday, June 16 at 5 p.m. Redemptions can be submitted by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket offices.

Additionally, the Squirrels Tails Kids Club is accepting new registrations. All kids 14 and younger are eligible to join the Squirrels Tails Kids Club, which includes a free general admission ticket to every Sunday home game in addition to other great perks.

Group outings with the Flying Squirrels are available once again. Fans booking groups of 20 or more receive discounts on ticket prices, along with other benefits. Information can be requested here.

The Flying Squirrels are at The Diamond on their current homestand through June 13. Tickets for those games can be purchased now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket offices.

