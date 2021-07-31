Flying Squirrels squander early lead in 5-3 loss to Baysox

After possessing a three-run lead in the fifth, the Richmond Flying Squirrels allowed five consecutive runs in a 5-3 loss to the Bowie Baysox Friday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (39-37) have dropped eight of their last nine games and left 10 runners stranded while going 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position in the loss.

With the bases loaded in the second inning, Bryan Torres delivered an RBI single into right field that brought Diego Rincones home and sent Richmond to a 1-0 lead. It was the third RBI for Torres over his past two games and extended his hit streak to 10 consecutive games. He is the second Flying Squirrel to have a 10-game hit streak in 2021 along with Frankie Tostado.

Will Wilson extended Richmond’s advantage to 2-0 in the third inning with a solo home run to right-center off Bowie (44-30) relief pitcher Luis Perez. It was Wilson’s second home run with the Flying Squirrels.

After Wilson led the fifth inning with a walk and Tostado doubled to put Wilson at third, Vince Fernandez punched an RBI single that put the Flying Squirrels ahead, 3-0.

The Baysox cut the deficit to 3-2 in the sixth inning when Malquin Canelo entered as a pinch hitter and rocketed a two-run home run off Luis Amaya.

Frank Rubio (Loss, 4-3) started the seventh inning and gave up a three-run home run from Kyle Stowers to center field that put the Baysox ahead, 5-3. It was Stowers’ eighth round-tripper of the season and the eighth Bowie home run in the series.

Felix Bautista (Save, 2) struck out the side to close out the ninth inning in the Baysox victory.

Richmond starter Aaron Blair pitched 3.0 scoreless innings with three hits and two walks allowed in his second start with the Flying Squirrels.

Grayson Rodriguez allowed one run, one hit and three walks with three strikeouts over 2.0 innings in his start for Bowie. Steven Klimek (Win, 3-3) pitched 2.0 scoreless innings for the Baysox.

The Flying Squirrels and Baysox will play Saturday night with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. Left-hander Michael Plassmeyer (3-5, 4.16) will make the start for Richmond opposed by left-hander Drew Rom who will make his Double-A debut.

