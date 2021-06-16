Flying Squirrels drop series opener at Somerset, 10-1

A plethora of multi-run innings pushed the Somerset Patriots to a 10-1 victory over the Richmond Flying Squirrels Tuesday night at TD Bank Ballpark.

In the first ever game played against the Patriots (23-13), the Flying Squirrels (21-16) struck out a season-high 17 times.

Somerset opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI groundout from Oswaldo Cabrera that scored Oswald Peraza. Somerset has outscored opponents 39-14 in the first inning this season.

Vince Fernandez evened the score, 1-1, with a solo home run in the second inning. Fernandez now leads the Flying Squirrels with six home runs and is tied for 10th in the Double-A Northeast in long balls.

The Patriots took a 3-1 lead with a two-run second inning. Isiah Gilliam hit a sacrifice fly that brought home one run followed by an RBI double by Matt Pita to put Somerset ahead by two.

The scoring train kept going for the Patriots in the third inning courtesy of a two-run homer from Diego Castillo that increased the lead to 5-1 off Richmond starter Michael Plassmeyer (Loss, 0-1).

A three-run fifth inning expanded Somerset’s advantage to 8-1 off a two-RBI single from Castillo and a solo home run from Donny Sands.

R.J. Dabovich made his Double-A debut in the seventh inning. He allowed a two-run home run to Sands to extend the Patriots’ lead to 10-1 while collecting three strikeouts through the inning. Sands had his second multi-home run game of the season.

Plassmeyer finished his Flying Squirrels debut with 4.2 innings pitched, allowing career highs in hits (10) and runs (7).

Somerset starter Glenn Otto (Win, 3-2) fanned 14 Flying Squirrels over 7.0 innings, tying a season-high mark.

The series between the Flying Squirrels and the Patriots continues Wednesday with a first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Luis Medina will make his Double-A debut for Somerset opposed by right-hander Caleb Kilian (1-0, 2.25) for Richmond.

The Flying Squirrels are back at The Diamond for a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from June 29-July 4. Tickets for the upcoming homestand go on sale starting Thursday, June 17.

Tickets will be available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.

