Flying Squirrels drop series finale at Harrisburg, 2-1, settle for split

Published Sunday, May. 16, 2021, 4:39 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A two-run eighth inning proved to be the difference maker as the Richmond Flying Squirrels fell, 2-1, to the Harrisburg Senators Sunday afternoon at FNB Field.

Richmond (8-4) split the series with the Senators in the first road trip of the 2021 season, winning the first three games before losing the last three.

A solo home run from Vince Fernandez began the scoring in the top of the eighth inning off Senators pitcher Alberto Baldonado (Win, 1-0), pulling Richmond ahead, 1-0.

The Senators (4-8) claimed the lead, 2-1, on a two-RBI base hit from Aldrem Corredor in bottom of the eighth inning off Norwith Gudino (Loss, 1-1).

Through the first seven innings, the Flying Squirrels registered four hits and five baserunners but stranded all of them. The Flying Squirrels’ best opportunity came in the seventh inning with runners at the corners and two outs, but Heliot Ramos struck out swinging.

Richmond starter Sam Long cruised through 4.0 innings with two hits allowed, no runs, one walk and five strikeouts. Long has racked up five strikeouts in each of his three starts and has thrown 6.1 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to Tuesday.

Harrisburg starting pitcher Mario Sanchez put together his first scoreless start of the year, going 6.0 innings and allowing four hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

Sunday was the second consecutive game with a home run for Fernandez after launching a two-run homer Saturday night. He is tied for the team lead with three homers, all coming in this week’s series at Harrisburg.

Trenton Toplikar pitched two innings with one hit allowed, no runs, one walk and two strikeouts in his third appearance on the season.

Richmond is off Monday before starting a six-game series at The Diamond Tuesday against the Bowie Baysox. Right-hander Sean Hjelle (1-0, 5.00) is expected to start for Richmond opposed by right-handed pitcher Gray Fenter (0-0, 3.86) for Bowie.

Tickets are available online at Squirrelsbaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Related

Comments