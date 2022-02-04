Elliott names Hagans associate head coach, Tujague recruiting coordinator

Marques Hagans and Garett Tujague have new titles and responsibilities on the staff of Virginia football coach Tony Elliott.

Elliott announced Friday that Hagans, the wide receivers coach, has been named associate head coach, and that Garett Tujague, the offensive line coach, will take on the responsibilities as the coaching staff’s recruiting coordinator.

Earlier in the week, Elliott announced that running backs coach Keith Gaither will serve as the program’s special teams coordinator, and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings will also coach the Cavalier tight ends.

Hagans is entering his 11th season as a coach at his alma mater. Of the 15 wide receivers on UVA’s top-20 career receptions list, nine have been coached by Hagans. Since 2015, he has coached five different receivers who have earned All-ACC honors.

A 2005 Virginia graduate, he is a native of Hampton. Hagans was a four-year letterwinner at UVA from 2002-05 and currently is No. 10 all-time in passing at UVA with 4,877 passing yards. He finished his career in the No. 5 on that list. Hagans in No. 7 all-time at UVA in total offense with 5,779 yards and his 2005 season ranks No. 9 all-time with 2,802 total yards.

The St. Louis Rams selected Hagans in the fifth round (144 overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons with the Rams before being picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2009 campaign. Hagans finished the 2009 season with the Washington Redskins and was released in the summer of 2010 after injuring himself in off-season workouts.

Tujague is entering his seventh season at Virginia as the program’s offensive line coach. His units have helped UVA amassed over 5,000 yards of total offense in 2018, 2019 and 2021. Prior to that stretch, UVA only surpassed 5,000 yards of total offense four times in program history. In 2021, he coached All-American center Olusegun Oluwatimi, who was the program’s first Rimington Trophy finalist.

Tujague was the offensive line coach at BYU from 2013-15 after serving 15 years at the College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, Calif., from 1997-2012, the last six as head coach. As a player, Tujague was a left guard at BYU under LaVell Edwards from 1989-1991 after two years at Chabot College.