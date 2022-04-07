Duke wins 13-inning thriller with Longwood, 6-5

Duke won a marathon of a game that finished in 13 innings over Longwood with a 6-5 triumph that snaps a four-game losing streak for the Blue Devils.

The Lancers (13-17) struck first in the top half of the first. Michael Peterson and Hunter Gilliam hit back-to back, one out singles that saw Longwood get runners on first and third. A balk saw Peterson come home and Gilliam go to second but that’s all the Lancers could do in the first.

Michael Peterson and Hunter Gilliam led the Lancers offensively with three hits a piece, four RBIs combined and two runs. Longwood had ten hits in the game and walked twice.

Duke (13-16) immediately responded in the home half of the first. Alex Mooney reached on a four pitch walk and wound up on third after a stolen base and throwing error by the Longwood catcher. Graham Pauley followed up with a double to right field to tie the game. RJ Schreck then reached after being hit by the pitch, and the Blue Devils executed a double steal to have runners on second and third. A Chad Knight sacrifice fly capped off a two-run inning for Duke.

The Blue Devils added two more in the second inning after Damon Lux walked and Devin Obee hit a two-run blast to left center. Duke added one more through a Luke Storm solo shot that went over the right center fence.

Longwood would not go down quietly, however, and added three runs in the top of the fifth. Keondre Shelton reached on a two out walk and Hayden Harris then singled to give the Lancers baserunners on first and second. A Peterson double and Gilliam single saw three runners come home and create a one run ball game.

The Lancers tied the game in the top of the ninth. Harris was hit by the pitch with two outs, and Peterson then singled to center field. Gilliam came through in the clutch and hit a 2-2 pitch through the right side to score Hayden Harris and extend the game.

After the Blue Devils loaded the bases in back-to-back innings, Yunit walked in the bottom of the thirteenth to clinch the game for Duke.

Cole Taylor started on the mound for Longwood and pitched three innings and surrendered five runs on five hits and struck out four. The Lancers used a combination of five pitchers out of the bullpen and the relief pitchers allowed just four hits through 9.2 innings. Grant Melnyk (0-1), traditionally a middle infielder pitched the final two frames and walked home the final run for the Blue Devils.

The Blue Devils used seven total pitchers in the game and struck out 16 batters. Adam Boucher (2-1) was on the mound for Duke in the 13th inning and picked up his second win of the year after striking out the side in the top half of the 13th.

“Our focus was much better tonight,” said head coach Chad Oxendine. “This is a big weekend for us, we have to bring that same energy and focus. I’m really proud of how we played the game (tonight).”

Longwood returns to action this weekend when they travel to North Carolina for a conference series against High Point.

