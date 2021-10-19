Dailey & Vincent return to the Wayne Theatre in November

The Wayne Theatre will welcome back award-winning country music duo Dailey & Vincent for an in-house concert on Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, along with their world-class band, bring their blend of American music – defined as bluegrass, traditional country and gospel music – across the globe and to iconic venues such as The Ryman Auditorium and Carnegie Hall.

As Grand Ole Opry members, five-time GRAMMY® award winners individually and three-time GRAMMY® award nominees collectively, Dailey & Vincent were selected as the International Bluegrass Music Association Vocal Group of the Year and Entertainer of the Year in 2008-2010.

In total, Dailey & Vincent have won 35 IBMA Awards, and are four-time DOVE Award winners.

Now on Season 3 of their nationally broadcast television series, “The Dailey & Vincent Show on RFD-TV,” Dailey & Vincent bring their music to a national audience on a weekly basis. Their most recent live CD, “Dailey & Vincent ALIVE,” debuted at #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass charts and remained at the top position for more than 15 weeks.

Dailey & Vincent’s latest release of their first-ever Christmas album, “Dailey & Vincent: The Sounds of Christmas” debuted at #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass chart and #8 on the Billboard Holiday Chart, landing right behind Michael Bublé and Pentatonix as the only country, bluegrass and gospel act in the Top Ten.

Tickets for their upcoming performance on Nov. 22 at the Wayne Theatre are on sale now starting at $65.

Purchase your tickets online at waynetheatre.org.