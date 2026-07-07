Update: Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is now reporting that it has safely located Teresa Howdyshell.

First report: Tuesday, 5:56 p.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on Tuesday in the Verona area.

Teresa Clinedinst Howdyshell, 66, could be driving a white 2002 Ford Ranger with Virginia registration JEV-3916.

If anyone has any information about this case, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.

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