Charlottesville: Wanted man charged in June 20 shooting involving police officers

Prosecutors are charging a wanted Charlottesville man with two counts of attempted second-degree murder in a June 20 encounter with two Charlottesville Police officers.

Daquan A. Hoffman, 30, has been a focus for local law enforcement dating to an April 25 shooting in Albemarle County that sent a gunshot victim to UVA Health in serious condition.

Albemarle County Police obtained charges against Hoffman in that incident for malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Charlottesville Police came into contact with Hoffman on June 20 in the area of Market Street Park in Downtown Charlottesville, and according to a report from the Charlottesville PD, several shots were fired.

Hoffman was able to flee the scene, according to the report, and the report noted that it did not appear that he was struck by gunfire.

Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis requested that the Virginia State Police lead the investigation into the June 20 incident in coordination with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

The officer involved was placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

The news on Thursday is that the Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office certified the attempted second-degree murder charges against Hoffman.

Both officers involved in the incident have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.

A release from the Charlottesville PD reports that the United States Marshals Service is currently working to locate and apprehend Hoffman.

“These officers were confronted with a dangerous, rapidly evolving situation in a matter of seconds, and they responded with tremendous courage,” Kochis said in a statement highlighted in the release.

“I am deeply grateful for their bravery, and for the fact that they went home safely to their families,” Kochis said. “The independence of this process is what gives its outcome credibility, both to the officers involved and to the community we serve, and I want to thank the Virginia State Police and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for their thoroughness.”

Per the release, the Charlottesville PD will begin its own administrative investigation, as is standard practice following any officer-involved shooting, to include a mandated wellness evaluation before returning to work.

This internal review will examine the incident against departmental policy, training, and use-of-force protocols.

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