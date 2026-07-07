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Home Albemarle County Police seek information on suspect in April 25 shooting
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Albemarle County Police seek information on suspect in April 25 shooting

Chris Graham
Published date:
daquan hoffman
Daquan Hoffman. Photo: Albemarle County Police

Albemarle County Police are bringing attention to their continued quest for information on the whereabouts of 30-year-old Daquan A. Hoffman, who is wanted in connection to an April shooting that seriously injured one person.

The department reported in a news release that went out on Tuesday that it is coordinating with local, state, and federal partners, including the U.S. Marshals Service, as the search for Hoffman continues.

“Mr. Hoffman is wanted on serious felony charges, and our priority is locating him and protecting our community,” said Michael Talbert, captain of the ACPD Criminal Investigations Division. “We know someone may have information that could help us locate our suspect, and we urge anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to come forward so we can bring this case to a resolution.”

Hoffman was most recently in an encounter with local police on June 20. It was Charlottesville Police who came into contact with Hoffman on that date, in the area of Market Street Park in Downtown Charlottesville, and according to a report from the Charlottesville PD, several shots were fired.

Hoffman was able to flee the scene, according to the report, and the report noted that it did not appear that he was struck by gunfire.

Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis requested that the Virginia State Police lead the investigation into this incident in coordination with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

The officer involved was placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

The original report involving Hoffman details a call to 911 at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, for a person in the 600 block of Lockesley Terrance in distress asking for help.

Officers responded eight minutes later and observed property damage from gunshots, as well as blood on scene, but no victims were in the residence.

A short time later, a gunshot victim arrived at UVA Health in serious condition.

Following further investigation, ACPD obtained charges against Hoffman for malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Anyone with information about Hoffman’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Richardson or Det. Weethee with ACPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807.

Hoffman should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach and instead contact 9-1-1 immediately.

Hoffman is described as a Black male, 5 feet 7 inches in height, and approximately 160 pounds.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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