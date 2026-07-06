League of Women Voters leads Hygiene Drive: How you can help

The Staunton Augusta Waynesboro League of Women Voters is sponsoring a Hygiene Drive.

Throughout the month of July, the League of Women Voters – in their drive to build a healthier community – will be collecting essential hygiene items to support neighbors

Most needed donations are soaps and shampoos, deodorant, oral hygiene items, feminine hygiene products, toilet paper and razors.

For a more complete list, go to grafb.org/most-needed-items.

To facilitate this effort, many drop-off locations can be found in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County.

These are listed at my.lwv.org/virginia/local-leagues/lwv-saw.

Support AFP