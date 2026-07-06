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League of Women Voters leads Hygiene Drive: How you can help

Chris Graham
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Photo: © Lamar Carter/stock.adobe.com

The Staunton Augusta Waynesboro League of Women Voters is sponsoring a Hygiene Drive.

Throughout the month of July, the League of Women Voters – in their drive to build a healthier community – will be collecting essential hygiene items to support neighbors

Most needed donations are soaps and shampoos, deodorant, oral hygiene items, feminine hygiene products, toilet paper and razors.

For a more complete list, go to grafb.org/most-needed-items.

To facilitate this effort, many drop-off locations can be found in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County.

These are listed at my.lwv.org/virginia/local-leagues/lwv-saw.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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