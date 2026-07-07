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Home Waynesboro: Wildlife Center of Virginia launches Bear Care team fundraiser
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Waynesboro: Wildlife Center of Virginia launches Bear Care team fundraiser

Chris Graham
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wildlife center black bear cubs
Photo: Wildlife Center of Virginia

The Wildlife Center of Virginia is launching its annual Summer MegaMatch fundraising challenge this week with the goal in mind to help the nonprofit’s Bear Care team provide for this year’s seven growing Black Bear cubs.

Per a release from the Wildlife Center, since arriving this spring, the bear cubs have progressed from round-the-clock bottle feedings to being fully weaned.

The cubs are now making the move into the Center’s Black Bear Complex, where they’ll spend the next several months growing, exploring and developing the skills they’ll need before returning to the wild next spring.

You can follow their adventures every day on the Wildlife Center’s Critter Cams.

A donor has pledged to contribute up to $3,000 to the Bear Care fund if Center supporters can match her gift.

Bear cub rehabilitation, the Wildlife Center tells us, is a long-term commitment. By fall, the Center expects these seven cubs to be consuming about 1,000 pounds of food each week.

Your support will help provide a nutritious diet of proteins, fruits and vegetables while also supporting the ongoing care, maintenance, and equipment needed to keep the Black Bear Complex running safely throughout the cubs’ rehabilitation.

Make your donation on Wednesday, July 8, and your gift will be doubled, up to the $3,000 challenge.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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