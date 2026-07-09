Henrico County: Wrong-way driver on I-295 dies in crash with tractor-trailer

A wrong-way driver on Interstate 295 in Henrico County collided with a tractor-trailer, and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The crash occurred at 2:27 a.m. Thursday on I-295 at the 28-mile marker, per a release from Virginia State Police.

Skylar Mackenzie Vargo, 23, of South Chesterfield, was driving a Hyundai south in the northbound lanes when the vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer.

The impact caused the tractor-trailer to cross through the median and into the southbound lanes, where it came to rest.

Vargo was trapped in her vehicle, which became engulfed in flames.

She was removed from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

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