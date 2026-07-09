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Home Henrico County: Wrong-way driver on I-295 dies in crash with tractor-trailer
Virginia

Henrico County: Wrong-way driver on I-295 dies in crash with tractor-trailer

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
i-295 accident
Photo: Virginia State Police

A wrong-way driver on Interstate 295 in Henrico County collided with a tractor-trailer, and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The crash occurred at 2:27 a.m. Thursday on I-295 at the 28-mile marker, per a release from Virginia State Police.

Skylar Mackenzie Vargo, 23, of South Chesterfield, was driving a Hyundai south in the northbound lanes when the vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer.

The impact caused the tractor-trailer to cross through the median and into the southbound lanes, where it came to rest.

Vargo was trapped in her vehicle, which became engulfed in flames.

She was removed from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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