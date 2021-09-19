Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Sept. 20-24

Published Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021, 11:22 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

Route 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Westbound left lane closed and alternating eastbound lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane closed on exit 124 ramp from I-64 west to Route 250 Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Be alert for flagging operations on Route 20 and Route 649 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge work in both directions over Route 22 (Louisa Road) at mile marker 126. Expect lane closures during the following times:

Eastbound 7 p.m. Sept. 17 until 10 a.m. Sept. 18 7 p.m. Sept. 18 until 10 a.m. Sept. 19 7 p.m. to 1 p.m. the following day Sunday through Wednesday night 7 p.m. Thursday until 9:30 a.m. Friday

Westbound 8 p.m. Sept. 17 until 7 a.m. Sept. 18 7 p.m. Sept. 18 until 9 a.m. Sept. 19 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday night



(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge work at mile marker 104. One eastbound lane closed from 8 p.m. Sept. 17 until 6 a.m. Sept. 20.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching operations from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions and be alert for slow moving vehicles Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Brush removal operations from mile marker 118 to mile marker 122. Expect workers on the right shoulder in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monacan Trail) – Tree trimming operations from Route 692 (Plank Road) to Interstate 64. Northbound right lane closed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating southbound lane closures from the Interstate 64 ramp to Route 801 (Rock Branch Lane) Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Debris removal operations from Route 729 (Milton Road) to the Fluvanna County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the railroad. Road closed to through traffic. Use detour via Route 784 (Doctors Crossing), Route 600 (Watts Passage) and Route 747 (Preddy Creek Road). Anticipated completion Oct. 8.

Culpeper County

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 626 (Black Hill Road) and Route 1075 (Berkshire Drive). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1060 (Clemair Drive) and Route 633 (Alum Springs Road). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 614 (Locust Dale Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rapidan River at the Madison County line. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations from mile marker 16 to mile marker 31. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

(UPDATE) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 806 (Elk Run Road) to the Prince William County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Shoulder repairs between Route 650 (Messick Road) and Route 610 (Midland Road). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mobile work zone with right shoulder closure under permit from the Culpeper County line to Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road). Be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 616 (Beach Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Green Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 674 (Green Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 636 (Stoney Road) to Route 616 (Beach Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 709 (Zulla Road) – Pipe work. Road closed to through traffic between Route 708 (Lambdon Road) and Route 702 (Rockhill Mill Road) Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 710 (Rectortown Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Woodward Road and Route 1008 (Mountainview Avenue). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 pm.

(NEW) Route 735 (Keyser Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Buck Road. Road closed to through traffic starting Monday. Anticipated completion Oct. 14.

(NEW) Route 767 (Tenerife Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fluvanna County

Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Bridge deck repairs on structure over Mechunk Creek. Expect alternating lane closures Sunday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 656 (Bremo Road) – Rehabilitating two bridges about 0.3-mile east of Route 657 (Bremo Bluff Road). Use alternate routes.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching operations from mile marker 131 to mile marker 147. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions and be alert for slow moving vehicles Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations between mile markers 147 and 143. Be alert for workers on the shoulders in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Paving operations westbound from mile marker 134 to mile marker 139. Expect alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

(UPDATE) Route 22 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road). Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 601 (Greenes Corner Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 715 (Bumpass Road) to the Spotsylvania County line. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 611 (Octagon Church Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 635 (Factory Mill Road) to the Hanover County line. Expect alternating lane closures Friday during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 631 (Windyknight Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to the Hanover County line. Expect alternating lane closures Thursday during daytime hours.

(UPDATE) Route 639 (Doctors Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to the Orange County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 701 (Borden Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 601 (Bumpass Road) to Route 618 (Belsches Road). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 727 (Michie Town Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 635 (Factory Mill Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Friday during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 748 (Jones Farm Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Thursday during daytime hours.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

(NEW) Route 772 (Breezy Point Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 689 (Moorefield Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday during daytime hours.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work between Route 622 (Fishback Road) and Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road). Expect workers near the travel lanes in both directions Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 614 (Locust Dale Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rapidan River at the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 692 (Burr Hill Road) and Route 740 (Rows Mill Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 611 (Raccoon Ford Road) – Replacing multiple pipes and repairing pavement. Road closed to through traffic until Friday between Route 672 (Musterfield Road) and Route 663 (True Blue Road).

(UPDATE) Route 630 (Matthews Mill Road) – Replacing multiple pipes between Route 677 (Piney Woods Road) and Route 629 (Lahore Road). Road closed to through traffic daily Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Resurfacing operations eastbound from Route 645 (South Poes Road) to the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating eastbound lane closures Wednesday through Friday.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.